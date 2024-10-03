Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Decreased by Zacks Research

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Mosaic in a report issued on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

NYSE MOS opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 263.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mosaic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 560,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Mosaic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 169,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 31,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

