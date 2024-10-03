Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.48). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.85% and a negative net margin of 274.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZVRA. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $297.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,755,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 430,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 42,766 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zevra Therapeutics

In related news, Director Thomas Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

