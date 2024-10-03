Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LBRT opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 45.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,678,813 shares in the company, valued at $53,335,166.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $288,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 730,207 shares in the company, valued at $14,041,880.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $398,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,678,813 shares in the company, valued at $53,335,166.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,148 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

