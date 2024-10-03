Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Lifted by Analyst

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 78.48%. The business had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

GAIN stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $532.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at about $13,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 13.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 85,791 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

