Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Lowered by Zacks Research

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AES in a research note issued on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AES. Barclays reduced their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $19.89 on Thursday. AES has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in AES by 161.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 66,145 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AES by 735.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 617,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 543,464 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the first quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AES by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

