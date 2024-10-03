Q3 2026 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Issued By Zacks Research

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $73.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,801,000 after buying an additional 4,293,751 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,631,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,583,000 after buying an additional 1,311,969 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,154,000 after buying an additional 1,020,906 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $55,543,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,001,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,105,000 after buying an additional 692,910 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

