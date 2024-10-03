Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Quadient Stock Performance

NPACY opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Quadient has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.

About Quadient

Quadient SA provides intelligent communication automation, mail-related, and parcel locker solutions for customers through digital and physical channels in North America, France, Benelux, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, and internationally. It provides Quadient Inspire, a software solution that facilitates the creation and management of transactional and marketing communication documents, as well as manages omnichannel delivery for the communications; Quadient Impress, a cloud-based software that facilitates outbound document automation; YayPay, account receivable process automation solutions; and Beanworks, an accounts payable automation software solution.

