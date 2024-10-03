Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Hold”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Quadient Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NPACY opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Quadient has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

Get Quadient alerts:

Quadient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.0472 dividend. This is an increase from Quadient’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th.

About Quadient

Quadient SA provides intelligent communication automation, mail-related, and parcel locker solutions for customers through digital and physical channels in North America, France, Benelux, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, and internationally. It provides Quadient Inspire, a software solution that facilitates the creation and management of transactional and marketing communication documents, as well as manages omnichannel delivery for the communications; Quadient Impress, a cloud-based software that facilitates outbound document automation; YayPay, account receivable process automation solutions; and Beanworks, an accounts payable automation software solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quadient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.