Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 704,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 317,358 shares.The stock last traded at $19.19 and had previously closed at $19.32.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
