QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) to Issue — Dividend of $0.20

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSGGet Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.201 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

QuantaSing Group Price Performance

NASDAQ QSG traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. QuantaSing Group has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.79.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. QuantaSing Group had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 104.58%. The company had revenue of $137.62 million for the quarter.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.