QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) to Issue — Dividend of $0.20

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.201 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ QSG traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. QuantaSing Group has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.79.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. QuantaSing Group had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 104.58%. The company had revenue of $137.62 million for the quarter.

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

