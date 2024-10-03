Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Quantum Computing Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.73. Quantum Computing has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.32.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

