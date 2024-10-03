Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 363,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 700,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Quantum-Si had a negative net margin of 5,249.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantum-Si incorporated will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Quantum-Si

In other Quantum-Si news, Director Charles R. Kummeth purchased 138,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $120,843.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 323,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Charles R. Kummeth purchased 138,900 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $120,843.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 323,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,793. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles R. Kummeth bought 31,100 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $27,679.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 355,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 245,000 shares of company stock valued at $213,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the first quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

