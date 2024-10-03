Quarry LP Acquires New Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.88.

Eaton stock opened at $327.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

