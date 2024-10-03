Quarry LP Invests $88,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $1,851,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,511,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.98.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $252.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.61. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.64.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

