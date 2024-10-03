Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Shares Up 28.6%

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) was up 28.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 153,927 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 377% from the average daily volume of 32,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Questerre Energy Trading Up 21.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$145.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Questerre Energy Company Profile

Questerre Energy Corporation, an energy technology and innovation company, acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,320 acres located in Kakwa, Alberta, including 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,040 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

