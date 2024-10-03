Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0091 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.005926.

Raia Drogasil Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Raia Drogasil stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.10. 3,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,482. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. Raia Drogasil has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Get Raia Drogasil alerts:

About Raia Drogasil

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.