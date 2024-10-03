Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0091 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.005926.
Raia Drogasil Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of Raia Drogasil stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.10. 3,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,482. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. Raia Drogasil has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $14.00.
About Raia Drogasil
