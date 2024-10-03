Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Trading Up 7.8%

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.39. 59,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 10,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.
Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $45.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58.
Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Company Profile
The Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Chinese stocks selected and weighted based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research. RAYC was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Rayliant.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.