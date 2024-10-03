Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.6 %

OR opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 36,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.48%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

