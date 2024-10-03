Raymond James Downgrades Cott (TSE:PRM) to Hold

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

Raymond James cut shares of Cott (TSE:PRMFree Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Cott Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PRM stock opened at C$14.21 on Wednesday. Cott has a 52-week low of C$13.20 and a 52-week high of C$14.97.

About Cott

(Get Free Report)

Big Pharma Split Corp is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc It invests in the public equity markets across United States. The fund primarily invests in the Pharmaceutical sector. Big Pharma Split Corp was formed on September 15, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.