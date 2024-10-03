Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV)

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dolly Varden Silver in a research report issued on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dolly Varden Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded Dolly Varden Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Dolly Varden Silver Price Performance

Dolly Varden Silver stock opened at C$1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$348.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.37. Dolly Varden Silver has a one year low of C$0.62 and a one year high of C$1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.04.

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01).

About Dolly Varden Silver

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

