RBG (LON:RBGP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.75

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 1823501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

RBG Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.41.

RBG Company Profile

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

