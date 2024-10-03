Reach (LON:RCH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93.40 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 92.40 ($1.24). Approximately 399,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 797,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.30 ($1.23).

Reach Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £291.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.77, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.81.

Reach Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a GBX 2.88 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. Reach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,384.62%.

About Reach

Reach plc operates as a national and regional commercial news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, DevonLive, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

