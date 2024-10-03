Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Atmos Energy (ATO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) recently:

10/2/2024 – Atmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2024 – Atmos Energy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Atmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $144.00 to $150.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Atmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Atmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/9/2024 – Atmos Energy is now covered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Atmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Atmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2024 – Atmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Atmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of ATO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.99. 432,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,882. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $103.70 and a one year high of $139.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average of $122.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 75.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

