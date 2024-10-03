Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cintas (CTAS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS):

9/27/2024 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $191.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $181.00 to $215.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $194.00 to $209.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Cintas had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $730.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $212.00 to $236.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $219.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $212.50 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Cintas had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $850.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Cintas was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong sell” rating.

8/12/2024 – Cintas is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $183.75 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Cintas is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target on the stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

CTAS stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,688. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $119.86 and a 12 month high of $211.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.19.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2,063.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 105.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

