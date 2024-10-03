Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS):

10/2/2024 – FactSet Research Systems is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2024 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $464.00 to $503.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $455.00 to $485.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $440.00 to $471.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $451.00 to $469.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $503.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – FactSet Research Systems was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2024 – FactSet Research Systems is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.

FDS traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $455.20. 16,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,710. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,432.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

