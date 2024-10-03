Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Entergy (ETR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Entergy (NYSE: ETR):

9/30/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $115.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $143.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Entergy was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

9/16/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $123.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Entergy was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/23/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $109.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $115.00 to $119.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $131.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.87 and a 200-day moving average of $112.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Entergy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,310,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,140,475.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Entergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,876,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 906,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,027,000 after purchasing an additional 268,004 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

