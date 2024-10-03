Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG):

10/2/2024 – Interpublic Group of Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $32.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Interpublic Group of Companies was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

9/30/2024 – Interpublic Group of Companies was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

9/12/2024 – Interpublic Group of Companies was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

9/5/2024 – Interpublic Group of Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,092,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,874. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

