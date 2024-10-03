Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE: RGA) recently:

10/3/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $222.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $237.00 to $242.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/24/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $228.00 to $250.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/4/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $236.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $236.00 to $239.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.65. 797,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.30. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $140.39 and a 12-month high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,812.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,124.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 6,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

