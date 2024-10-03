Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RBGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $15.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

