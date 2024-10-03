Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 101,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 362,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Red Pine Exploration Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$25.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.08.
Red Pine Exploration Company Profile
Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,182 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Red Pine Exploration
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Red Pine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Pine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.