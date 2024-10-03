Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.62). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RDFN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Redfin

Redfin Price Performance

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Redfin has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $33,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 44,377 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 52,367 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.