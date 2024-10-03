Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.62). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ RDFN opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Redfin has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63.
In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $33,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 44,377 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 52,367 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.
