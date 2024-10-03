Reece Limited (ASX:REH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Reece’s previous final dividend of $0.17.
Reece Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17.
About Reece
