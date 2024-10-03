Reece Limited (ASX:REH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Reece’s previous final dividend of $0.17.

Reece Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17.

Get Reece alerts:

About Reece

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Reece Limited engages in the distribution of plumbing, waterworks, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration products to commercial and residential customers in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. It also distributes irrigation and pools, and kitchen products. The company serves customers in the trade, retail, commercial, and infrastructure markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Reece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.