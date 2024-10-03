Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,259,000 after acquiring an additional 60,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $416.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.87. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $420.47.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 price objective (up previously from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.50.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

