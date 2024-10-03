Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,065 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.33%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

