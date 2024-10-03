Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,922 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,922 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in GSK by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,822 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 13.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,020 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in GSK by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,442 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,036,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,267,000 after buying an additional 1,436,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GSK by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,798 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,129,000 after buying an additional 1,426,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

