Regal Partners Ltd Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Regal Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.9% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Amazon.com stock opened at $184.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.88, for a total value of $1,716,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,610 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,634,860 shares of company stock worth $926,639,482. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

