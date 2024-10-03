Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $339,594,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after purchasing an additional 184,561 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 269,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,402,000 after acquiring an additional 166,998 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,257,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,040.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,127.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,036.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partnrs cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,118.62.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,399,345. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

