Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/25/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/24/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,282.00 to $1,252.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $1,300.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partners. They now have a $1,077.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $1,175.00.

9/24/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/24/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $1,200.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $1,200.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $1,282.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $1,015.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/9/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $1,015.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $1,250.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/24/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/23/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/5/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

REGN traded down $13.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,026.29. The stock had a trading volume of 123,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,872. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,127.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,036.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $769.19 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,399,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,594,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after buying an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after buying an additional 184,561 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 162.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 269,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,402,000 after buying an additional 166,998 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $129,257,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

