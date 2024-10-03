Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Relief Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58.

About Relief Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identification, development, and commercialization of novel, patent protected products for the treatment of metabolic, dermatological, and pulmonary rare diseases in Switzerland, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers SETOFILM/ONDISSOLVE for radiotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, and chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, as well as postoperative induced nausea and vomiting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.