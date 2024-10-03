Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 27,700 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,205,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,980,000 after purchasing an additional 346,741 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,907,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,236,000 after purchasing an additional 243,430 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,644,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,171 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 94,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,348,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,043 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

