Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 35,500 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BITB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,788,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,315,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,530,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,423,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,806,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $40.16.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

