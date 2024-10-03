Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 58,100 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.65% of Aaron’s worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,379,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,244,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 807,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164,392 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 200,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 123,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 81,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

Aaron’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AAN opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $315.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Aaron’s had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $503.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.29%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

