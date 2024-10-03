Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDVY. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,401,000 after buying an additional 3,000,057 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,789 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,840,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,801 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,429,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 835,904 shares in the last quarter.

SDVY opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $37.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

