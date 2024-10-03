Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.07% of Intevac worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intevac by 55.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 285,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 101,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intevac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 83,958 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Intevac by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 372,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 67,457 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Intevac by 94.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 54,060 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Intevac by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 352,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 35,628 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Intevac Price Performance

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.80. Intevac, Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $4.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

