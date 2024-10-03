Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,534,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 219,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 551.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,794 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 528,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 820,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NUVB opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUVB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.