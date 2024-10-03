Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4,133.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 82.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.52. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 20.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

In other news, EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $174,267.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,320.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at $93,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,715. 55.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

