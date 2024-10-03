Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.08 Million in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at $210,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $83.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

