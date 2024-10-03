Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 429,456 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 503,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 429,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Abeona Therapeutics were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,420,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after buying an additional 553,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ABEO stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.42). Sell-side analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

