Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 483.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 466,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,537 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVXL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $478.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

