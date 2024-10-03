Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 105,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $111.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.